New Milford Man, 26, Struck Killed By Overnight Freight Train In Bergenfield

Borough police were in the area of the railroad crossing at Church Street when the southbound CSX train "screeched to an abrupt halt" at 2:50 a.m. Tuesday, March 26, Capt. William Duran said.

Bergenfield detectives joined them along with CSX police, members of the Bergen County Sheriff’s Bureau of Criminal Identification and the county medical examiner's office, the captain said.

"There was no indication of foul play at the scene," Duran said, adding that the death appeared to be suicide.

******

The 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline (formerly known as the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline) offers 24/7 call, text and chat access to trained crisis counselors who can help people experiencing suicidal, substance use, and/or mental health crisis, or any other kind of emotional distress.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat at: 988lifeline.org.

******

