Modern Opulence: $5.988M Home With Floating Staircase Hits Bergen County Market (Photos)

The home at 247 Glen Pl., in Franklin Lakes was built this year and is complete with 5 bedrooms and 7.5 bathrooms. The listing agent is Joshua Baris of Coldwell Banker Realty/NJ Lux.

An oversized 6x10-foot door made of pristine glass and iron opens into a foyer replete with floor-to-ceiling windows. Marvel at the 3-story floating staircase embellished with a 28-foot chandelier.

An "architectural gem," the home boasts a state-of-the-art, chef-caliber kitchen with numerous islands and waterfall countertops, the listing says.

The house may be the epitome of modern opulence with sleek, straight lines and a gray-scale aesthetic, adorned with uniquely shaped light fixtures and large glass windows and doors throughout.

In the backyard you'll find a custom pool with an acrylic wall and a fire pit.

