Millie Bobby Brown Details Near-Catastrophic Proposal By NJ's Jake Bongiovi On 'Tonight Show'

At least Millie Bobby Brown's mom was when it came to her engagement to New Jersey's Jake Bongiovi, whose father is rocker Jon Bon Jovi.

The "Stranger Things" star for the first time spilled the deets on Bongiovi's proposal on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."

Brown, 20, tells Fallon that she and 21-year-old Bongiovi, of Middletown, bonded over diving and got their licenses together. They were on a diving trip when Bongiovi proposed.

"Many meters" under water.

It was all a bit chaotic, Brown tells Fallon, and near-catastrophic as when Brown went to show Bongiovi the ring on her finger, the ring plummeted down.

Bongiovi threw himself down after the ring, a risky move so far under water, but managed to catch the ring in a "cinematic grab," Brown said.

It was only when the couple resurfaced that Brown learned her new beau had asked for her mother's ring to propose with, but she was against it saying, "Absolutely not... you're going to drop it."

Well, she was right.

Brown says she eventually swapped the saved ring out and is rocking her mom's rock.

