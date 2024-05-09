Meet New York Giants Legends In North Jersey

Leonard Marshall and Harry Carson, who were on the 1986 New York Giants team that won Super Bowl XXI will be signing copies of the new book "Once a Giant" at Bookends in Ridgewood on Thursday, May 16 at 7 p.m.

Carson, a linebacker, played 13 seasons for Big Blue, making nine Pro Bowls and four All-Pro teams. A member of the Crunch Bunch, Carson made life miserable for quarterbacks and running backs. He was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2006 and still has close ties to the Giants.

Marshall, a defensive end, was also on the 1990 Giants team that won Super Bowl XXV. A two-time Pro Bowler, he played on Big Blue from 1983 to 1992, and was inducted into the team's Ring of Honor in 2022. His 79.5 sacks rank third all-time in Giants history.

"Once a Giant", written by Gary Myers, chronicles the 1986 New York Giants, who dominated the NFL, going 14-2 and won Super Bowl XXI, the franchise's first Super Bowl. The book features new interviews with quarterback Phil Simms, coach Bill Parcells, tight end Mark Bavaro and the team's defensive coordinator, Bill Belichick. Myers will also be at the signing.

