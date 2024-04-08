Man Falls From Residential Deck In Hillsdale During Eclipse

Responders couldn't say for sure whether the man was watching the eclipse when he fell 10 feet from a deck with no railings on Knickerbocker Road off Riverdale Street shortly after 4 p.m. April 8.

The timing seemed to favor that theory, they conceded.

A medical helicopter landed at the nearby George White Middle School field and flew the victim to Hackensack University Medical Center, Hillsdale Police Chief Sean Smith said.

He was expected to survive, the chief said.

