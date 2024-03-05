Mahwah Man Charged With Physically Abusing Pre-Teen

Martino Desir, 37, was arrested on Monday, March 4, following a call from the state Division of Child Protection and Permanency that he “physically abused a child under the age of 13,” Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

The prosecutor didn’t elaborate.

Desir was charged with child endangerment and sent to the Bergen County Jail, where he remained on Tuesday pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

Desir -- who's listed in jail records as a married Haitian national -- was arrested and charged following an investigation by members of the prosecutor’s Special Victims Unit and Mahwah police, Musella said.

