Contractor Admits Stiffing Hudson-Bergen Light Rail Nearly $500G For No-Show Work

Ferrara, who worked as an electrical supervisor for a subcontractor hired by the light rail system, took a plea deal from the government rather than risk the potential consequences of a trial.He pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Newark on Tuesday, April 30, to embezzling, stealing, and obtaining the money by fraud, Sellinger said.As part of the deal, Ferrara has to repay the government the $487,899 that he pocketed, he said.U.S. District Judge Julien X. Neals approved the agreement and scheduled sentencing for Sept. 5, 2024.Sellinger credited special agents with the FBI for the investigation leading to the guilty plea, secured by Assistant U.S. Attorney Mark J. McCarren of his Special Prosecutions Division in Newark.

