WATCH: Soldier Surprises Ramsey HS Sister On Her Birthday During Memorial Day Assembly

Ramsey High School sophomore Amber Clark got exactly what she wanted for her birthday.

She got to see be with her sister, Sophie-Leigh Baxter Clark, a U.S. Army soldier who took a six-day leave from service as a soldier in South Korea.

The younger Clark was chosen to introduce the school's band at a Memorial Day ceremony, and just before she sat down, Principal Michael Thumm stopped her.

"If you could have anything for your birthday," he said, "what would it be?"

That's when Sophie-Leigh pulled up in a golf cart to surprise her sister.

The sister surprise was planned by the RHS Patriot and History clubs, NJ.com says.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.