Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Cliffside Park Native, 18, Shot Dead In Paramus Home
Lifestyle

Sussex County Chef Talks Action Park Fatalities While Eating Crazy Spicy Wings On 'Hot Ones'

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
Brad Leone is the Bon Appetit test kitchen manager-turned-host of "It's Alive With Brad" and "It's Alive: Going Places," and he's one of Youtube's most beloved culinary stars. But how is he with spicy food?
Brad Leone is the Bon Appetit test kitchen manager-turned-host of "It's Alive With Brad" and "It's Alive: Going Places," and he's one of Youtube's most beloved culinary stars. But how is he with spicy food? Video Credit: First We Feast

A "Bon Appetit" chef and Sussex County native paid homage to his hometown while eating spicy wings on a viral YouTube show.

BA Test Kitchen Manager Brad Leone kept his cool in between bites of scorching hot sauce-slathered wings on the the "Hot Ones" Thanksgiving special.

After host Sean Evans asked him about growing up in a part of New Jersey that he apparently described as being "better known for its lush forests than fist pumping," the conversation inevitably turned to Action Park.

The water and amusement park in Vernon, infamously nicknamed "Accident Park," opened in 1978 and was reportedly one of the first modern water parks in the U.S.

It was also one of the most dangerous.

"Killing kids since '93 man," said 34-year-old Leone, who apparently worked at Action Park growing up.

"Back in the day they had all kinds of no regulation sh*t.

"I don't know if this is true but I think it is. so they used to have the tube water slides, they had one that was a full loop. and apparently an overweight kid got stuck in it and died.

"And another one, they had, you know those real straight slides? a couple people flew off 'em."

A report on History.com described the Alpine Slide as "a giant track to rip people’s skin off that was disguised as a kid's ride.

"The park saw its first fatality on the Alpine Slide, when a 19-year-old employee rode off the track and hit his head," the article said.

More than 26 other head injuries and 14 fractures were attributed to the Alpine Slide, the report says, citing New Jersey's records.

"There's another ski resort that was smaller a little more mom and pop called Hidden Valley," Leone told Evans.

"That place is legit it's still there you should go, check it out."

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.