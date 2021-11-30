Support Surges For Family Of Beloved Sussex County Dad, Air Force Vet Killed Crossing Route 23

Support is skyrocketing for the family of a beloved Sussex County father and Air Force veteran who was hit and killed by a car while crossing Route 23 on Monday.

Robert Lee “Bobby” Baker, 57, was fatally struck while crossing the road in front of Granny's Pancake House & Grill in Hamburg around 6:15 a.m., NJHerald reports citing Police Lt. Jason Tangorra.

Baker, a lifelong Sussex County resident and beloved father, brother and uncle, graduated from Sussex Tech in 1982 before enlisting in the United States Air Force, according to a GoFundMe started for his memorial expenses.

Baker was remembered as a one-of-a-kind soul with a zest for life and “contagious” personality.

“To those that knew his smile, his positivity, his light and his presence were more infectious [than] covid,” reads the fundraiser, launched by Nola Faye and Thomas Paterson.

“He was a friend to all, he will be missed, and he'd say just to keep on keeping on.”

More than $9,200 had been raised as of Tuesday morning, putting the campaign staggeringly close to its $10,000 goal in less than 24 hours.

“Some of you may understand the hurt that comes with this kind of sudden tragedy,” the fundraiser says. “For Bob's family this is a very difficult time.”

“Bob was a truly wonderful spirit that has moved on to better place.”

