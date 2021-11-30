Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Sites

Breaking News: Feds: NJ Ex-Con Caught With 33 Guns, High-Capacity Mags, Silencer, Ammo Takes Plea
Lifestyle

Support Surges For Family Of Beloved Sussex County Dad, Air Force Vet Killed Crossing Route 23

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
More than $9,200 had been raised as of Tuesday morning for the family of Robert Lee “Bobby” Baker, a beloved Sussex County father and Air Force veteran who was hit and killed by a car while crossing Route 23 on Monday.
More than $9,200 had been raised as of Tuesday morning for the family of Robert Lee “Bobby” Baker, a beloved Sussex County father and Air Force veteran who was hit and killed by a car while crossing Route 23 on Monday. Photo Credit: GoFundMe Screengrab

Support is skyrocketing for the family of a beloved Sussex County father and Air Force veteran who was hit and killed by a car while crossing Route 23 on Monday.

Robert Lee “Bobby” Baker, 57, was fatally struck while crossing the road in front of Granny's Pancake House & Grill in Hamburg around 6:15 a.m., NJHerald reports citing Police Lt. Jason Tangorra.

Baker, a lifelong Sussex County resident and beloved father, brother and uncle, graduated from Sussex Tech in 1982 before enlisting in the United States Air Force, according to a GoFundMe started for his memorial expenses.

Baker was remembered as a one-of-a-kind soul with a zest for life and “contagious” personality.

“To those that knew his smile, his positivity, his light and his presence were more infectious [than] covid,” reads the fundraiser, launched by Nola Faye and Thomas Paterson.

“He was a friend to all, he will be missed, and he'd say just to keep on keeping on.”

More than $9,200 had been raised as of Tuesday morning, putting the campaign staggeringly close to its $10,000 goal in less than 24 hours.

“Some of you may understand the hurt that comes with this kind of sudden tragedy,” the fundraiser says. “For Bob's family this is a very difficult time.”

“Bob was a truly wonderful spirit that has moved on to better place.”

Click here to view/donate to ‘Final Farewell For Our Beloved Bobby’ on GoFundMe.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.