Support Rises For Victims Displaced In Hunterdon County Apartment Fire Days Before Thanksgiving

Community members throughout Hunterdon County are coming together to support the numerous victims of a fire that ravaged a local apartment complex just three days before Thanksgiving.

The 3-alarm blaze broke out in the Hunter Hills complex on North Main Street and damaged a dozen apartments, displacing several families, authorities said.

Meanwhile, one resident was airlifted to a local hospital for treatment of serious burns.

Community members interested in assisting displaced and injured residents have several ways to contribute, borough officials said.

“Donations of cash and gift cards to local stores that people can walk to are welcome,” officials said.

Donations are being accepted at the United Way Volunteer Center at 20 Fulper Rd. (908-237-1689) and the Harvest Family Success Center at 5 East Main St. (908-237-0465). Donations should be marked as, “Flemington Fire.”

United Way of Hunterdon County is also accepting donations through several different methods, including its website, the organization confirmed on Facebook:

“Thank you to our first responders and responding agencies for helping our neighbors in this extraordinarily difficult situation,” the organization said.

***NOTE: This story may be updated as additional donation methods are created. Check back for more.***

