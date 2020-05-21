Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
'RHONJ' Stars Auction Off Dresses To Benefit COVID-19 First Responders

Teresa Giudice, Jennifer Aydin, Jackie Goldschneider and Margaret Josephs donated items -- some valued at more than $5,000.
How much are you willing to pay? Clothes worn by "Real Housewives of New Jersey" cast members are being auctioned off to help those on the frontlines of coronavirus.

"The Real Housewives Reunion Dress Benefit Auction" was launched by Miami housewife and celebrity chef Ana Quincoces to benefit.

Bidding starts Friday at 9 a.m. and will continue for two weeks. Proceeds will go to First Responders First , which provides healthcare workers with PPE, food and more.

Click here for the auction website.

