Recall Issued For 1.2 Million Candles Sold Exclusively At Walmart Due To Fire, Injury Hazard

More than 1.2 million candles are being recalled due to the potential of fire, burn, and injury hazards due to wicks that can burn too close to the container, causing the glass to break, according to federal officials.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) announced that approximately 1,210,000 Mainstays three-wick candles are being recalled by Soap Star Candle Prayer Candle due to the possible hazards.

Recalled items are packaged in round 14-ounce glass jars that were sold with autumn and Halloween themes. Mainstays and the candle’s name are printed on the side of the candles, which are approximately four inches long and four inches wide.

They were sold with a metal lid and seven different names:

Jack-O-Lantern;

Mystic Fog;

Warm Apple Pie;

Warm Fall Leaves;

Fall Farm House;

Pumpkin Spice;

Magic Potion.

The recalled candles were sold exclusively at Walmart for $7 between September 2022 and November 2022.

To date, there have been 12 reports of the candle burning too close to the glass and it cracking, resulting in a minor cut and multiple reports of damage to nearby items.

There was also one reported fire.

Consumers have been advised to stop using the recalled candle and return them to the Ridgefield Park, NJ-based company for a full refund.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.