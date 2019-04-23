PHOTOS: Salumi Kitchen In Lodi Revolutionizes Gourmet Italian Delicacies

Salumi Kitchen has opened on Girabaldi Avenue in Lodi.

Owner and chef Kenneth Collins says his restaurant is carrying on salumi , the honored Italian tradition of curing and smoking meats -- with a modern twist.

"At Salumi Kitchen, we cultivate and expand those time-tested methods with new ingredients to make our meats, pasta, salads and sandwiches truly one of a kind," the restaurant's website says.

"We are creating a conscious Italian evolution that is evident in the standards we practice daily in our eatery. We use only natural produce delivered straight to our door from a local farm in upstate New York, as well as the use of meats without nitrates when creating your selections from our menu."

Meatless Monday at Salumi Kitchen.

Salumi Kitchen has opened in Lodi.

Salumi Kitchen

Salumi Kitchen , 174 Garibaldi Ave., Lodi, (201) 995-6626

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.