PHOTOS: Salumi Kitchen In Lodi Revolutionizes Gourmet Italian Delicacies

Salumi Kitchen has opened on Girabaldi Avenue in Lodi.
Owner and chef Kenneth Collins says his restaurant is carrying on salumi , the honored Italian tradition of curing and smoking meats -- with a modern twist.
"At Salumi Kitchen, we cultivate and expand those time-tested methods with new ingredients to make our meats, pasta, salads and sandwiches truly one of a kind," the restaurant's website says.
"We are creating a conscious Italian evolution that is evident in the standards we practice daily in our eatery. We use only natural produce delivered straight to our door from a local farm in upstate New York, as well as the use of meats without nitrates when creating your selections from our menu."
Salumi Kitchen , 174 Garibaldi Ave., Lodi, (201) 995-6626
