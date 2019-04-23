Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Woman Struck, Killed By Freight Train In Bergenfield
Lifestyle

PHOTOS: Salumi Kitchen In Lodi Revolutionizes Gourmet Italian Delicacies

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
Prosciutto, toasty Italian bread, Asiago cheese, burrata, arugula, balsamic vinegar and fragrant olive oil.
Prosciutto, toasty Italian bread, Asiago cheese, burrata, arugula, balsamic vinegar and fragrant olive oil. Photo Credit: Salumi Kitchen

Salumi Kitchen has opened on Girabaldi Avenue in Lodi.

Owner and chef Kenneth Collins says his restaurant is carrying on salumi , the honored Italian tradition of curing and smoking meats -- with a modern twist.

"At Salumi Kitchen, we cultivate and expand those time-tested methods with new ingredients to make our meats, pasta, salads and sandwiches truly one of a kind," the restaurant's website says.

"We are creating a conscious Italian evolution that is evident in the standards we practice daily in our eatery. We use only natural produce delivered straight to our door from a local farm in upstate New York, as well as the use of meats without nitrates when creating your selections from our menu."

Meatless Monday at Salumi Kitchen.

Salumi Kitchen has opened in Lodi.

Salumi Kitchen

Salumi Kitchen , 174 Garibaldi Ave., Lodi, (201) 995-6626

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.