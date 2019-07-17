Contact Us
Off The Chain: Dog Park Opens In Passaic

A dog park similar to this one will be opening in Passaic. Photo Credit: Wyandotte County/KCK Parks and Recreation Facebook

A brand new dog park is opening in Passaic.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held at the Armory Park on Gregory Avenue on July 21 at 3 p.m.

The PetSafe® Armory Memorial Dog Park was made possible through the PetSafe® Bark for Your Park™ program, a grant program that provides funding to create safe, off-leash dog parks nationwide.

Passaic is one of 13 communities across the country to receive funding through the 2018 PetSafe® Bark for Your Park™ program.

Out of more than 120 applicants, the city was awarded a $25,000 grant to fund the construction of PetSafe® Armory Memorial Dog Park.

"We’re thrilled to finally have our very first Dog Park in Passaic that will help ensure the pets live healthy, active lives, which can sometimes be a challenge in highly urbanized environments like Passaic where outdoor space is limited,” Passaic Mayor Hector C. Lora said.

"The dog park will also promote community cohesion, as residents now have a place to meet and interact with fellow pet parents and their dogs."

