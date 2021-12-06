North Jersey Girl Makes It To 'The Voice' Semifinals

A 14-year-old New Jersey native has made it to the semifinals on NBC's "The Voice."

Hailey Mia Osorio, of Clifton -- who attends Passaic County Technical Institute in Wayne -- belted out "You Broke Me First" during the blind auditions, winning the accolades of judges Arianna Grande and Kelly Clarkson.

Clarkson used her only "instant save" to keep the teen on the show last month, and has since worked her way up to the Top 8 (down from 48 contestants).

Tune into "The Voice" on NBC Monday at 8 p.m.

