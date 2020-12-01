NJ Rapper Ice-T Shares Photo Of Anti-Masker Father-In-Law 'On Oxygen Forever'

North Jersey rapper is the latest celebrity stepping up to shut down the COVID-19 deniers.

The 62-year-old dad -- who lives in Edgewater with wife Coco -- recently shared a viral video of a woman berating an Englewood bank teller after refusing to wear a mask on Black Friday.

Ice T, who grew up in Newark and then lived in Summit, shared the video on Twitter.

"This is Karen," he wrote, "A scientist in her mind."

When another Twitter user commented on T's retweet of the video, agreeing with "Scientist Karen," the rapper clapped back:

I have 6 DEAD close friends from this Virus.. You need to shut the Fuck up… https://t.co/1HzJxWPdPp — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) November 29, 2020

Further, Ice-T says the virus left his anti-masker father-in-law on oxygen indefinitely.

Meanwhile, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy continues to tighten restrictions to help stop the spread of the virus, most recently cancelling indoor youth and high school sports across the state.

