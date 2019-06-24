Morris County Dog Who Wouldn't Leave Late Owner's Hospital Bed Has New Forever Family

The dog who waited patiently next to his late owner's hospital bed in a viral photo has been adopted, according to the Morris County-based rescue who helped.

The photo shows the lab mix next to the hospital bed of his owner, a volunteer at Eleventh Hour Rescue, who fell in love with him when all other adopters passed him up.

Moose was found tied to a railroad sign in front of an animal shelter in rural Georgia in August 2017, Eleventh Hour Rescue said.

Weeks went by and still, no one showed any interest in Moose.

Shelter officials reached out to Eleventh Hour Rescue, the organization that took in Moose in hopes of finding him a family.

It didn't take long before his future dad fell in love.

Moose was only in his new home for a year before tragedy struck: Moose's owner died.

And again, the dog was in need of a family.

Eleventh Hour shared the heartbreaking photo of Moose mourning, but updated it on June 22 saying he had found a new loving family.

