Food Network Revamps Parsippany, Montclair Native's California Cafe

Parsippany native Kaitlyn Rose Pilsbury had some help from Food Network's "Restaurant Impossible" fixing up her California cafe.

The show -- which ran from 2011 to 2016 -- was renewed this year and opened its 14th season on Saturday with Rosie's Cafe in Escondido, California.

Pilsbury, 32 -- also formerly of Montclair -- drove across the U.S. in 2013 in search of opportunity.

She camped out in Southern California before she was offered a job at Vista French Bakery Café, where she eventually became the manager for three years.

But Pilsbury wouldn't be content until she owned a place herself.

When Escondidio eatery Champions closed in January 2016, Pilsbury jumped at the opportunity. She kept many menu items the same but eventually changed the name to Rosie's Cafe, where "Restaurant Impossible" shot for two days.

Host Robert Irvine said Rosie's was one of his favorite episodes . He wasn't the only one.

"We are so glad to see this show back on the air," Kelly Collins said Sunday on Facebook.

"Last night's premier episode did not disappoint. Really liked the owner and her staff, rooting for her to make her place a success. Made me cry. I know, everything does!"

