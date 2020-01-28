Community Rallies For Passaic County Family After House Fire

When a local family lost their mom suddenly, Melissa Molnar of Haskell was the first to jump into action -- setting up a fundraiser for the family.

When a local dad on deployment was finally returning home, Molnar organized a surprise homecoming, which went on without a hitch.

Giving back has always come easily to Molnar, but now, she's on the other side of the equation.

Nearly $4,000 had been raised as of Tuesday morning on a GoFundMe in an effort to help the Molnar family recover from a fire that broke out in their boiler room on Jan. 20.

"The damage from the smoke permeated the entire house," said longtime Molnar family friend Melanie Gulliksen, who set up the campaign.

"They were told that many of their possessions needed to be thrown out due to the damage from the smoke."

This included everything porous, from some of the family's clothing to box springs -- even packaged food and medications, she said.

The proceeds collected from the fundraiser will replace damaged household items belonging to Melissa and her kids, the campaign says.

Gulliksen said she created the campaign because she wanted to pay it forward to Melissa -- someone with a long history of charity and generosity.

"I hope this GoFundMe will be able to help them replace the things that were lost," Gulliksen said, "and they can get back to living in a healthy environment."

Click here for the Molnar’s GoFundMe.

