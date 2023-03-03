Celebs You Probably Didn't Know Were From North Jersey

When it comes to celebrities, New Jersey boasts a roster of A-List talent to rival any state.

Some of the most iconic athletes, musicians, and TV personalities live in the Garden State, or once called it home.

Here are the famous people you probably didn't realize were from North Jersey:

BERGEN:

Katrina Bowden was born and raised in Wyckoff. The actress attended the now-defunct Saint Thomas More School in Midland Park, and later Immaculate Heart Academy in Washington Township. The actress is known for her roles in "One Life to Live" and "30 Rock."

Miles Austin was born in Summit and moved to Garfield as a child. Austin was a wide receiver for the Philadelphia Eagles who went on to coach the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV.

Barbara Corcoran, an investor and executive producer of ABC's "Shark Tank," was raised in Edgewater. She shared a photo of the home she and her family of 12 grew up in on Facebook.

Tara Reid was born in Wyckoff and later starred in the wildly popular "American Pie" series.

Elizabeth Gillies hails from Haworth and got her start in the Broadway musical "13" before starring as Jade West in Nickelodeon's "Victorious" in 2010.

Dana Bash, who graduated from Pascack Hills High School in Montvale, became a producer and news reporter on CNN.

Tom Papa was raised in Park Ridge and Woodcliff Lake, graduating from Pascack Hills High School. Papa is a popular stand-up comic and hosts Sirius XM Satellite Radio show "Come to Papa."

ESSEX:

Kat DeLuna attended both Benjamin Franklin Elementary School and Newark Arts High School before making it big as an R&B singer, best known for her hits "Drop It Low," "Run the Show" and "Whine Up."

Zach Braff was born and raised in South Orange. He was nominated for dozens of awards including Golden Globes and Emmys. Braff is best known for his roles in "Scrubs" and "Garden State."

Lauryn Hill was born in East Orange and briefly lived in Newark before moving to New York, then back to South Orange. She became an influential vocal artist.

Kristen Connolly is a Montclair native and got her start on College Humor. She is best known for her roles in "House of Cards," "Cabin in the Woods," and "As the World Turns."

Kal Penn, whose real name is Kalpen Suresh Modi, was born in Montclair and would later go on to attend school in Marlboro and Freehold. He is best known for his role in "Harold and Kumar go to White Castle."

HUDSON:

Bobby Cannavale was born in Union City and moved in with his grandmother, after his family relocated to Florida.

Akon's family lived in Newark, Jersey City and Union City. Some of his most famous songs are "Beautiful," "Sexy Chick" and "Lonely."

Alfred Kinsey, who founded the Institute for Sex Research at Indiana University now known as the Kinsey Institute for Research in Sex, Gender, and Reproduction, has Hoboken roots.

Christina Milian was born in Jersey City but raised in Maryland. Her most famous songs are "Dip It Low" and "AM to PM."

Marc Maron was born in Jersey City and later moved to Wayne. He is a standup comic, podcaster, actor and more.

MORRIS:

Jane Krakowski, known for her roles in "30 Rock," was raised in Parsippany.

PASSAIC:

Sofia Black-D'Elia of Clifton stars in "Skins" and "Gossip Girl." Her father is a judge in New Jersey.

Vera Farmiga was born in Clifton but went to school in Newark.

Zoe Saldana was born in Passaic but raised in Queens. She is known for her roles in "Avatar," "Star Trek" and "Pirates of the Caribbean."

UNION:

Sean Baker is a Summit native best known as the director of "The Florida Project" and "Tangerine."

Valerie Cruz was born in Elizabeth and starred in "Dexter," "Nip/Tuck" and more.

Mary McCormack of Plainfield starred in "In Plain Sight," "West Wing" and more.

Laura Prepon of Watchung is best known for her roles in "That 70s Show" and "Orange is the New Black."

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.