North Passaic Daily Voice
Best Places To Grab Drinks Outside On Jersey Shore

Cecilia Levine
This floating tiki will take you for cruise on the Manasquan River. All aboard at the River Rock Restaurant
Your social calendar is looking a little bit fuller and the weather is finally clearing up. What better way to enjoy a cocktail or a beer than in the great outdoors?

Well, there will probably be some big-screen TVs and loud music but -- you know what we mean.

Here are some of the best spots to crack open a cold one on a warm summer night Down the Shore.

The spots you see on this list were top-rated on several user-generated review sites, featured in local publications and recommended by Daily Voice readers.

Asbury Festhalle & Biergarten, Asbury Park: 527 Lake Ave.

Leggetts Sand Bar, Manasquan:  217 1st Ave.

The Shrimp Box, Point Pleasant Beach: 75 Inlet Dr. 

Martell's Tiki Bar, Point Pleasant Beach: 308-312 Boardwalk 

JakeaBob's Bay, Union Beach: 525 Front St.

The Rum Runner, Sea Bright: 816 Ocean Ave.

Wonder Bar, Asbury Park: 1213 Ocean Ave.

D'Arcy's Tavern, Bradley Beach: 310 Main St.

River Rock Restaurant & Marina Bar, Brick Township, 1600 Route 70

The Columns, Avon by the Sea, 601 Ocean Ave.

Pig & Parrot Sandbar, Brielle: 201 Union Ln.

Donovan's Reef, Sea Bright: 1171 Ocean Ave.

