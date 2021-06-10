Best Places To Grab Drinks Outside On Jersey Shore

Your social calendar is looking a little bit fuller and the weather is finally clearing up. What better way to enjoy a cocktail or a beer than in the great outdoors?

Well, there will probably be some big-screen TVs and loud music but -- you know what we mean.

Here are some of the best spots to crack open a cold one on a warm summer night Down the Shore.

The spots you see on this list were top-rated on several user-generated review sites, featured in local publications and recommended by Daily Voice readers.

Asbury Festhalle & Biergarten, Asbury Park: 527 Lake Ave.

Leggetts Sand Bar, Manasquan: 217 1st Ave.

The Shrimp Box, Point Pleasant Beach: 75 Inlet Dr.

Martell's Tiki Bar, Point Pleasant Beach: 308-312 Boardwalk

JakeaBob's Bay, Union Beach: 525 Front St.

The Rum Runner, Sea Bright: 816 Ocean Ave.

Wonder Bar, Asbury Park: 1213 Ocean Ave.

D'Arcy's Tavern, Bradley Beach: 310 Main St.

River Rock Restaurant & Marina Bar, Brick Township, 1600 Route 70

The Columns, Avon by the Sea, 601 Ocean Ave.

Pig & Parrot Sandbar, Brielle: 201 Union Ln.

Donovan's Reef, Sea Bright: 1171 Ocean Ave.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.