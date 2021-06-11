Best Places To Grab Drinks Outside In North Jersey

Your social calendar is looking a little bit fuller and the weather is finally clearing up. What better way to enjoy a cocktail or a beer than in the great outdoors?
Well, there will probably be some big-screen TVs and loud music but -- you know what we mean.
Here are some of the best spots to crack open a cold one on a warm summer night in North Jersey.
The spots you see on this list were top-rated on several user-generated review sites, featured in local publications and recommended by Daily Voice readers.
BERGEN
- Noches De Colombia, Hackensack: 382 Main St.
- Midland Brew House, Saddle Brook: 374 N Midland Ave.
- Alementary Brewing Co., Hackensack: 58 Voorhis Ln.
- Park West Tavern, Ridgewood: 30 Oak St.
- Mahwah Bar & Grill, 2 Island Road
ESSEX
- Cloverleaf Tavern, Caldwell: 395 Bloomfield Ave.
- Egan & Sons, Montclair: 116 Walnut St.
- Mompou Tapas Bar & Restaurant, Newark: 77 Ferry St.
- Ariane Kitchen & Bar, Verona: 706 Bloomfield Ave.
- The Fox & Falcon, South Orange: 19 Valley St.
HUDSON
- Rooftop at Exchange Place, Jersey City: 1 Exchange Pl.
- Pier 13, Hoboken: 1301 Sinatra Dr. North
- White Star Bar, Jersey City: 30 Brunswick St. in Hamilton Park & 179 Warren St. in Paulus Hook.
- Pilsner House & Beer Garden, Hoboken: 1422 Grand St.
- Rumba Cubana, Guttenberg: 6909 JFK Blvd. E
HUNTERDON
- Artie’s Bar and Grill, Frenchtown: 1121 Route 12
- Frenchtown Inn, Frenchtown: 7 Bridge St.
- Juniper Hill Restaurant & Bar, Annandale: 73 Beaver Ave.
- Circa, High Bridge: 37 Main St.
- Harper’s Table, Annandale: 1316 Rt. 31 N.
MORRIS
- Jockey Hollow Bar & Kitchen, Morristown: 110 South St.
- RockBottom Morris Patio & Beer Garden, Morristown: 4 John St.
- Stirling Tavern, Morristown: 150 South St.
- Boonton Station 1904, Boonton: 202 Myrtle Ave.
- Knotty Pine Pub, Wharton: 242 E. Union Tpke.
PASSAIC
- Cinco De Mayo, North Haledon: 371 High Mountain Road
- In The Drink, Wayne: 209 Totowa Road
- The Yard, Haledon: 289 Belmont Ave.
- Seven Tribesmen, Wayne: 1151 Route 23
- Bardi's Bar & Grill, Pequannock: 149 Newark Pompton Tpke.
SUSSEX
- Early American Tavern, Sussex: 9 Main St.
- Skylands Craft Beer & Wine Garden, Wantage: 447 Route 284
- Mountain House Tavern and Grill, Branchville: 19 Route 206 S.
- Irish Cottage Inn, Franklin: 602 Route 23
- Sheridan’s Restaurant and Tavern, Newton: 631 Limecrest Rd.
UNION
- Suspenders, Union: 1131 Magie Ave.
- El Nachos Restaurant & Tequila Bar, Elizabeth: 746 Carlton St.
- The Cranford Hotel, 1 S Union Ave.
- Stage House Tavern, Scotch Plains: 366 Park Ave.
- Don Felix Bar and Restaurant, Elizabeth: 559 Elizabeth Ave.
WARREN
- Jersey Girl Brewing Company, Hackettstown: 426 Sand Shore Rd.
- Czig Meister Brewing Company, Hackettstown: 106 Valentine St.
- Man Skirt Brewing, Hackettstown: 144 Main St.
- Lenora’s Bar & Grill, Phillipsburg: 7 Filmore St.
- SoMa Downtown Grill, Phillipsburg: 62 S. Main St.
Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.