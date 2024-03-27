Jenny On The Block: J-Lo Shooting New Movie In New Jersey

Jennifer Lopez is in town shooting the new movie "Kiss of the Spider Woman," according to Steven Gorelick, the director of the New Jersey Motion Picture and Television Commission.

The movie is filming at Cinelease Studios Caven Point in Jersey City and 10 Basin Studios in Kearny.

"Kiss of the Spider Woman" is an adaption of the 1992 Broadway musical about a gay hairdresser who while imprisoned in brutal conditions in 1980s Argentina, imagines films starring an actress, Aurora, playing a spider woman, who kills her prey with a kiss, according to a synopsis.

Lopez plays Aurora. The film is directed by Bill Condon, who previously helmed "Dreamgirls" and "Beauty and the Beast."

This is not the first version of "Kiss of the Spider Woman." Originally a novel and a play, in 1985 it was adapted into a critically acclaimed movie, with William Hurt winning the Academy Award for Best Actor.

J-Lo will be returning to New Jersey in August, when she performs at the Prudential Center in Newark as part of her "This Is Me...Now" tour.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.