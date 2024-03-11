High Winds Knock Tree Onto Car In Upper Saddle River, Trap Female Driver From NYS

Firefighters from Upper Saddle River and Mahwah freed the alert trapped motorist from the 2023 Toyota Corolla following the 2:10 p.m. March 11 crash on Weiss Road at Maple Road, Police Capt. Edward Kane said.

They not only had to deal with the tree but also live power lines that had fallen around it, the captain said.

Members of Hatzoloh EMS who assisted took Hackensack Medical Center with what were believed to be minor injuries, he said.

A crew from Orange and Rockland Utilities took care of the power lines.

The Monsey Scoop was the first to report the crash with photos and information.

