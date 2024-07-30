Gold! New Jersey's Hezly Rivera Medals With Women's Gymnastics Team At Paris Olympics 2024

The 16-year-old Bergen County native, Team USA's youngest competitor, earned a gold medal alongside her four teammates at Paris Olympics 2024 in the finals on Tuesday, July 30.

While Rivera didn't compete in the finals, she did help boost her team's score to qualify for the finals on the uneven bars, where she earned 13.900 (her beam score was dropped).

Simone Biles and Team USA took the gold medal at the finals with a score of 171.296. More than five points behind them is second-place Italy, with Bravil in third.

Hezly, who grew up in Oradell and trained at ENA in Paramus, shared her joy on Instagram Tuesday evening.

Go Hezly, go!

