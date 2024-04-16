Here's 'The Situation': Signing Books In North Jersey

The "Jersey Shore" star will be signing copies of his new book "Reality Check: Making the Best of the Situation" at Books and Greetings in Northvale on Sunday, April 21 at noon.

In the memoir, Sorrentino discusses his rise and fall and gives fans a glimpse behind the scenes of the hit MTV show, according to a synopsis. He also discusses his intoxicated run-ins with Hollywood heavyweights like The Rock, Robert Downey Jr., Jason Statham and Leonardo DiCaprio, according to a synopsis.

Sorrentino also goes into detail about his drug addiction, serving time in prison and ultimately getting sober, according to a synopsis. Sorrentino is currently married with three children. This is Sorrentino's first book.

For more information on the signing, click here.

