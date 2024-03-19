Haledon Detective Nabs PA Fugitive After Taxicab Stop

Detective Jeffrey Welsh stopped the cab after the driver failed to signal a turn off West Broadway, Deputy Police Chief George Guzman, Jr. said.

Angel Collado, 42, of Passaic, who was sitting in back, drew the detective's attention, the deputy chief said.

A quick computer check found warrants not only out of Bucks County, PA, but also Clifton and Totowa, Guzman said.

Collado -- who records show has a criminal history dating back to his teens -- was also carrying PCP, he said.

He was charged with drug offenses and being a fugitive from justice and remained held Tuesday, March 19, in the Bergen County Jail pending extradition to Pennsylvania.

