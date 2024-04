CPR was conducted on the unresponsive victim after she tripped and hit her head on a stool while dancing at the Craftsman shortly before 11 p.m. Saturday, April 6, Police Sgt. Eric Eleshewich said.

She was taken to St. Joseph's University Medical Center in Paterson.

Fair Lawn EMS and St. Joe's ALS responded along with borough police, who reviewed video of the accident.

