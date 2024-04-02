George Lino, Fort Lee Baseball Coach, Dies At 55: 'Beacon Of Love'

A native of Illinois, Lino moved to New Jersey as a teenager, graduating from Mount Olive High School, his obituary reads. A graduate of Rutgers University, he had numerous passions including skiing, martial arts, DJing, tennis and was a competitive bodybuilder, according to his obituary.

Lino pursued a career in international business and trade, which saw him circle the globe, traveling to places like Hong Kong, Singapore, Paris, England and the Netherlands, his obituary reads.

Lino coached Little League baseball and also served as board member for baseball and basketball leagues in the community. He even brought Yankees legend Hideki Matsui and former Met Bobby Jones to Fort Lee to help teach kids baseball, according to his obituary.

"Coach George was a beacon of love, strength, and kindness," Anthony Papavasiliou, who organized the fundraiser said. "Coach George’s love of baseball ran deep. He dedicated so much of his time developing players of all ages. He strived for greatness and perfection and instilled that in every team he coached."

Lino is survived by his wife, Akiko, his three children, Paige, Kate and James, his parents Naoyasu and Mitsuko, his sister, Jennifer and numerous other family members and friends.

The fundraiser will assist with funeral costs, college expenses and other financial needs for Akiko and his children. As of Tuesday, April 2, more than $18,577 has been raised.

"You will always be remembered for all the countless hours you volunteered here in Fort Lee Little League helping our young athletes excel in the game of baseball," wrote a mourner on a tribute page. "Your hard work and dedication will forever be remembered by the children you coached who have been doing so well."

A memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. on Friday, April 5, at Frank Patti Funeral Home in Fort Lee.

To view the fundraiser, click here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.