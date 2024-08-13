Funeral Home's Search For Woman's Family Breaks Hearts In Bergen County

The 92-year-old Leonia resident died at CareOne at Cresskill on July 17, Aree Booker, the executive director of Eternity Funeral Services LLC in Englewood tells Daily Voice.

"Nursing homes are supposed to have arrangements pre-planned, next of kin, etcetera," Booker said on a call with Daily Voice Tuesday, Aug. 13. "But it seemed like [CareOne] dropped the ball."

That leaves Booker scrambling to locate Polimeni's next of kin. So far, he's been entirely unsuccessful.

"She was never married, no children," Booker said, seemingly distraught. "The only person that knew her was her former housing manager."

Booker says he was contacted by CareOne approximately nine hours after Polimeni's death. The facility gave him an information sheet with two phone numbers on it:

One was her former housing manager's, the other was an Italian line — the latter didn't work.

Phones were unanswered at CareOne at Cresskill each time Daily Voice called Tuesday evening, Aug. 13.

Booker has until Aug. 17, one month since Polimeni's death, to locate Polimeni's next of kin. An ad he placed in the Bergen Record seeking Polimeni's relatives spread like wildfire across Facebook.

If no one comes forward by Saturday, Booker's next step will be contacting the medical examiner, in accordance with state law.

Polimeni's story has been shared hundreds of times on Facebook, and left locals both stunned and broken-hearted.

"Very sad indeed," one person commented on a photo of the notice published in the Bergen Record. "[What seems] so much worse is that Miss Polimeni lived without family or friends visiting. I have been to many of these so called homes and I rather be dead."

"This is so strange," another added. "I would think that upon entering CareOne that a family member or next of kin would have to sign off on documents. I realize some people may not have family but then that should have been noted in her files when she was admitted.

"Praying that someone can be located. This poor woman deserves to be buried and at peace not just tossed to the trash. Heartbreaking."

Booker says some community members offer to make a donation toward a cremation for Polimeni. Others ask if she had any money.

He couldn't recall any other situation like this.

"It's almost scary, I've never seen nothing like it," he told Daily Voice. "Somebody dropped the ball at CareOne and it's upsetting. I hope they haven't been doing all their patients like this."

