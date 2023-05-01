Four New Jerseyians Selected In NFL Draft

Ji'Ayir Brown, a safety who went to Trenton Central High School, was drafted in the 3rd round by the San Francisco 49ers. At Trenton Central, he was named all-conference as a junior and as a senior, he earned first-team all-state and all-conference. He initially attended Lackawanna Junior College before transferring to Penn State.

Carter Warren, an offensive lineman who went to Passaic Tech, will get to stay home and play for the New York Jets, who drafted him in the 4th round. Warren helped lead Passaic Tech to a state title, and was named First-Team All State, before committing to Pittsburgh.

Justin Shorter, a wide receiver who went to South Brunswick High School, was drafted in the 5th round by the Buffalo Bills. At South Brunswick, Shorter helped lead the team to two state titles before committing to Penn State. He later transferred to Florida.

Luke Wyperl, an offensive lineman, who went to St. Joseph Regional in Montvale, was drafted in the 6th round by the Cleveland Browns. Wyper helped lead St. Joseph to a 2018 state team and was named first team All-State in 2019 before committing to The Ohio State University.

Even though he wasn't drafted, quarterback Tommy DeVito might be the biggest winner of the weekend. The graduate of Don Bosco Prep in Cedar Grove signed with the New York Giants as an undrafted free agent. At Don Bosco, DeVito threw for 2,005 yards and 16 touchdowns before committing to Syracuse. He later transferred to Penn State.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.