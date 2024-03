Jeffrey DeMaria, the 57-year-old owner-operator of a local trucking company, had last been seen near his home on Alberta Drive around 6:30 p.m. March 10, family members and police said.

A search was launched and shared widely online. Then came word early Thursday afternoon.

DeMaria and his family asked that no additional information be released publicly, Saddle Brook Police Officer In Charge John Zotollo said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.