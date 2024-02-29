Former Paterson Sergeant Used Chat Group To Upload Child Porn: Feds

Ryan Curving, 50 now living in Texas, pleaded guilty to the charges in August 2023 after admitting he sent child pornography videos to five other people via the Kik Messenger App, U.S. Attorney Alamdar Hamdani of the Southern District of Texas, said.

Authorities originally searched his home in Dec. 2022 and Curving admitted to downloading child pornography on Kik and said he had been curious about child pornography for two years, Hamdani said. Kik is an online chat group known for the trading of child pornography and pictures of relatives as well as discussions and fantasies of familial sexual abuse, Hamdani said.

Curving even created a second account on Kik after his first one was terminating after administrators found child pornography on it, Hamdani said.

The former Paterson cop was also ordered to pay a $5,000 assessment to the Justice for Victims Trafficking Act and a $5,000 assessment to the Amy, Vicky and Andy Child Pornography Victim Assistance Act and be forced to register as a sex offender, Hamdani said.

