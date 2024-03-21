Food Delivery Driver From Hackensack Charged With Collecting Child Porn

Michael Sapuppo, 38, “used the Internet to view, download and possess items depicting nude and/or sexually explicit prepubescent and pubescent children,” Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said following the March 21 arrest.

Members of Musella’s Cyber Crimes Unit collected evidence while executing a search warrant at Sapuppo’s garden apartment right off Route 80, the prosecutor said.

Sapuppo was charged with possessing child sexual abuse material and sent to the Bergen County Jail to await a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.