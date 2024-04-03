Fired Bank Employee Steals $35,250 From Vault On His Way Out: Closter PD

Video cameras captured Marvin Herrera, 25, of New Milford gathering up the cash and stuffing it under his coat before leaving the PNC Bank branch in Closter Plaza last Wednesday, March 27, Capt. Vincent Aiello said.

Police were called when the money was found missing, the captain said.

They’d been searching for Herrera when he surrendered on Tuesday, April 2, Aiello said.

He was issued a summons charging him with theft and was released pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack next Wednesday, April 10.

