ROLL UP: Sunny Skies Expected For Morris Township Food Truck Festival

Idyllic summer weather is predicted for this weekend's Morris Township Food Truck Festival.

Dozens of food trucks will be at Ginty Field in Morristown from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday -- expected to be mostly sunny with temps in the low 80s.

General admission is $5 for adults if purchased online by Aug. 23, and $10 at the gates (cash only). Children under 10 eat for $2 if purchased online and $5 at the event.

MEET THE VENDORS:

Angry Archie's Seafood

Dag's Dippers

Mexi Boys

Cas Pierogis

Glazed n Confused mini donuts

Cupcake Carnivale

Thai Food Addict

Coney Island Pizza

Amanda Bananas

The Rolling Pita

Koro Koro rice balls

Rolling with our Hoagies

Angry Chourico BBQ

Silver City Mugs homemade soda

Jersey Jack's Kettle Corn

Ma Pa Tex Mex

Kong Bab Korean BBQ

Colonial Grill

Chick Wings & Things

Visit MorristownFoodTruckFest.com for more info.

