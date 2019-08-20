Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice
ROLL UP: Sunny Skies Expected For Morris Township Food Truck Festival

Cecilia Levine

ROLL UP: Sunny Skies Expected For Morris Township Food Truck Festival

Cecilia Levine
Angry Archie's will be at the Morris Township Food Truck Festival Saturday.
Angry Archie's will be at the Morris Township Food Truck Festival Saturday. Photo Credit: GSPLAZA INSTGRAM

Idyllic summer weather is predicted for this weekend's Morris Township Food Truck Festival.

Dozens of food trucks will be at Ginty Field in Morristown from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday -- expected to be mostly sunny with temps in the low 80s.

General admission is $5 for adults if purchased online by Aug. 23, and $10 at the gates (cash only). Children under 10 eat for $2 if purchased online and $5 at the event.

MEET THE VENDORS:

  • Angry Archie's Seafood
  • Dag's Dippers
  • Mexi Boys
  • Cas Pierogis
  • Glazed n Confused mini donuts
  • Cupcake Carnivale
  • Thai Food Addict
  • Coney Island Pizza
  • Amanda Bananas
  • The Rolling Pita
  • Koro Koro rice balls
  • Rolling with our Hoagies
  • Angry Chourico BBQ
  • Silver City Mugs homemade soda
  • Jersey Jack's Kettle Corn
  • Ma Pa Tex Mex
  • Kong Bab Korean BBQ
  • Colonial Grill
  • Chick Wings & Things

Visit MorristownFoodTruckFest.com for more info.

