Drug Den On Wheels: Closter Officer Stops Driver With Wide Assortment, Police Say

It was two minutes before the calendar turned to Thursday, April 18, when Officer Anthony Lofaro stopped 22-year-old Mexican national Rafael Guerrero Gonzalez at the BP station on Closter Dock Road just off Piermont Road, Capt. Vincent Aiello said.

Lofaro immediately smelled pot, the captain said.

Inside the car, Aiello said, the officer found:

100 packaged liquid THC pods;

a bag of raw mushrooms;

a bag of crack;

joints;

pot candy, mushroom candy, liquid mushrooms, marijuana vapes and pot grinders;

a THC oil filter with various nozzles, various other forms of THC oil and various other drug paraphernalia;

a ”large amount” of raw marijuana and liquid marijuana cartridges.

Gonzalez was arrested on various drug-related charges and received 12 motor vehicle summonses, then was sent to the Bergen County Jail.

