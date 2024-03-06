Rain Fog/Mist 47°

Does NJ Man Who Hasn't Been Having Sex On Netflix Dating Show Say 'I Do?'

Amy Cortés and Johnny McIntyre's sexual dynamics have sparked quite the dialogue on this season of "Love Is Blind" on Netflix.

 Photo Credit: Netflix
Cecilia Levine
The two have been referred to as one of the strongest pairs on Season 6, and they haven't even been having sex.

Amy and Johnny, who hails from Somerville, NJ, have spoken openly about their choice to abstain from intercourse, having made it clear it's not because they don't want to jump each other's bones.

Amy is not on birth control and neither she nor Johnny, an account executive, are ready to be parents.

The two are seen weighing their options in their shared apartment, with Johnny considering a vasectomy —  that is until he realizes they aren't so easily reversible.

"Has Johnny not heard of condoms?" one Redditor titled a post. Fans speculate the pair may not be as into each other as they're leading on.

Well, the "Love Is Blind" finale says otherwise.

Despite their sex life — or perhaps lack thereof — Johnny and Amy were the only two cast members to exchange mutual "I dos" at the altar in the Wednesday, March 6 finale.

With their families in the audience, Johnny watches his bride walk down the aisle.

"Now is the time to decide if love is blind," the officiant says.

"I do," Amy replies.

* Long pause for effect. *

"I do," Johnny says back.

The crowd erupts in applause, and Johnny and Amy seal their vows with a kiss.

Unclear whether or not they'll be consummating the marriage.

