Divers Pull Drowning Swimmer From Privately-Owned NJ Lake

According to the Whiting Fire Company, multiple rescue agencies were called to Heritage Mineral's Crystal Lake in Manchester around 6:55 p.m. for a submerged individual.

Whiting Fire divers and surface swimmers went into the water and, after a brief search, found the swimmer.

The swimmer was turned over to EMS and the Ocean County Sheriff's Office took control of the scene. The victim's condition was not immediately clear.

Videos of Crystal Lake began popping up on TikTok during the pandemic, calling the spot a "hidden gem."

A Manchester Township police spokesperson previously warned, though, the water can be "very unpredictable and dangerously unstable."

"Those entering the water will quickly realize that after taking a few steps in the soft, unstable sand that the shoreline ‘shelf’ quickly drops off to depths that exceed 60 feet," the spokesperson said in a news release. "Some estimates have the largest ‘lake’ on the property as being up to 300 feet deep."

Earlier this season, a 33-year-old trespasser drowned in Crystal Lake after suffering a leg cramp, as reported by Daily Voice.

