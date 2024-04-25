Local NJ Police Sergeant Took Child Porn Images From Investigation For Himself: AG

Suspended Vineland Police Officer Christopher Ortiz, 39, of Estell Manor "requested from a subordinate and obtained via email" at least 17 images from a child pornography investigation for unauthorized use, New Jersey Attorney General Matthew Platkin said.

All told, investigators found that Ortiz "possessed, viewed, or had under his control at least 100 items depicting the sexual exploitation or abuse of children," the attorney general said.

Ortiz has been suspended without pay since March of last year, when Platkin's Office of Public Integrity and Accountability charged him on a complaint following a tip from the state Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

A grand jury empaneled in Trenton recently returned an indictment charging Ortiz with child endangerment through pornography, official misconduct and tampering with public records, the attorney general said.

“Any time an officer allegedly abuses his position and misappropriates evidence, it’s a dishonor to the profession and a betrayal of the community’s trust," Platkin said. "Given the nature of the evidence involved in this case, it is particularly disturbing.”

OPIA Deputy Attorney General Niccole L. Sandora and Assistant Atlantic County Prosecutor Joseph Remy are jointly handling the case.

