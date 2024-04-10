Ex-Con Charged With Pointing Illegal Gun During Dispute In Garfield

Officers responding to a John Street residence found a defaced .22-caliber handgun and a magazine loaded with 10 rounds that belonged to Kelvin Merello, 37, Garfield Police Capt. Mario Pozo said.

They arrested Merello and charged him with aggravated assault, making terroristic threats and multiple weapons counts -- including illegally possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.

Merello -- whose online bio lists him as a personal trainer -- has remained in the Bergen County Jail since his arrest on Monday, April 8, records show.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.