Carnival Ride Closed After Teen Injured At NJ Fair: Police

The 17-year-old girl suffered non-life-threatening injuries on the Starship Gravitron ride on Friday evening, June 2 at the Spring Festival in Hackettstown, local police said.

The Starship Gravitron features several enclosed, padded panels that riders lean against as the ride spins.

The girl was taken to Hackettstown Medical Center, and no other injuries were reported. The carnival company closed the ride and followed protocols, police said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.