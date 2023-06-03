Overcast 65°

Carnival Ride Closed After Teen Injured At NJ Fair: Police

A carnival ride has been closed after a teen girl was injured on it at a Warren County fair this weekend, authorities said.

Starship Gravitron
Starship Gravitron Photo Credit: Jason Minshull Wikipedia
Cecilia Levine
The 17-year-old girl suffered non-life-threatening injuries on the Starship Gravitron ride on Friday evening, June 2 at the Spring Festival in Hackettstown, local police said.

The Starship Gravitron features several enclosed, padded panels that riders lean against as the ride spins.

The girl was taken to Hackettstown Medical Center, and no other injuries were reported. The carnival company closed the ride and followed protocols, police said. 

