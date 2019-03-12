Tick Tock Diner Opens After Revamp

The Tick Tock Diner is back in business.

Clifton's legendary Route 3 eatery recently reopened after a 10-week renovation.

The revamped diner sports a new executive chef, modernized menu, expanded bar and updated interior (last renovated 25 years ago).

Since opening in 1948, the Tick Tock Diner has evolved with the times from humble beginnings as a small roadside diner.

The current owners bought it in 1987 and expanded the building to its present size in 1994. This year’s renovation is the first since that expansion 25 years ago. While the iconic exterior and neon signs remain intact, the new Tick Tock interior bridges the Art Deco diner style of the past with the more stylish ambiance of restaurants today.

Each of the two rooms has its own identity.

The front room now has a larger bar moved to the opposite side doubling as a dining counter and cozy bright red booths.

The main room has a new white terrazzo floor, new ceiling with Art Deco-reminiscent design elements and all-new furnishings.

The entire kitchen was also replaced with brand new equipment. Architect Richard Bloch, who has led design projects on over 200 restaurants -- including New York City’s Masa and State Grill & Bar in the Empire State Building -- is also working on projects at American Dream complex in nearby East Rutherford.

New Executive Chef Stephen Whiteman, formerly of Randolph, Black River Barn, has been tasked with updating the menu while keeping diner classics good as ever.

While diner favorites such as breakfast eggs, omelets, pancakes, waffles, sandwiches, burgers and milkshakes are still available around the clock (including newcomer The Mick Jagger with Taylor ham, two fried eggs and American cheese on a brioche bun with disco fries), some have been updated and new dishes added to reflect how we eat today.

More salads and bowls, seasonal ingredients, free range chicken, slow cooked meats, fresh fish and more have been added to the menu.

As much is made in house as possible, including fries from fresh potatoes, salad dressings from scratch and house-baked pies and cakes. The expanded coffee program now also features Cold Brew, Nitro Cold Brew and French Press coffee made with beans from the local roaster Lacas Coffee Co.

A favorite of celebrities like Jerry Seinfeld, Chelsea Clinton and Mick Jagger, the 71-year-old Tick Tock Diner is now ready for a new decade.

Tick Tock Diner, 281 Allwood Road (Route 3 West), Clifton

