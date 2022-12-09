Restaurateur Brings New Life To Old Ringwood Restaurant

A local restaurateur has sold his own eatery to bring new life to an old bar and grill in Ringwood, as first reported by NorthJersey.com.

Shil "Sam" Patel — who sold Cupsaw Market — is reviving Sam's Bar & Grill, which has been closed since 2018.

Located at 15 Greenwood Lake Tpke., Sam's will have New York City chef John Schafer in the kitchen, according to NorthJersey.com.

Schafer worked at BLT Steak and BLT Prime, and will be cooking up wings, steaks, burgers and more — along with Indian dishes, an homage to Patel's heritage.

