Nightclub Opens In Lyndhurst

Bottoms up: A new nightclub has opened in Lyndhurst.

Society Liquor Lounge and Cafe opened last month on Wall Street, at the location formerly home to Whiskey Cafe.

The cafe, a concept curated by the MG Hospitality group, is a fusion of nightlife, entertainment, dining, and events.

The menu features classic American fare, custom curated cocktails, and an expansive offering of grab-and-go breakfast and lunch options -- including a 3-minute pizza.

Society Liquor Lounge and Cafe

Society is open Monday through Thursday daily for breakfast, lunch and happy hour, featuring dining and drink specials.

On the weekends, Society will re-introduce the long running former Friday Happy Hour leading into a late night Latin-themed event. The club plans on hosting large entertainment events Saturday nights.

Society Liquor Lounge and Cafe, 1050 Wall St. W, Lyndhurst, 201-896-1120 ; Mondays through Thursdays 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Fridays 7 a.m. to 2 a.m.; Saturdays 9 p.m. to 2 a.m., Sundays CLOSED.

