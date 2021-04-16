Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Jersey Shore Jamaican Restaurant Ranks Among Best In America

Cecilia Levine
Norah's Irie, Springdale Avenue, Long Branch
Norah's Irie, Springdale Avenue, Long Branch Photo Credit: Google Maps

A Jamaican restaurant on the Jersey Shore was ranked the best in the state by Yelp -- making it among the best in the U.S. and Canada.

The user-review website "identified businesses in the Jamaican category, then ranked those spots using a number of factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews," it said.

Norah's Irie in Long Branch -- representing New Jersey -- has 4.5 stars on Yelp and received 278 reviews.

A hidden gem on Springdale Avenue, you might walk right past Norah's if you didn't know it.

Owner Nora opened the joint in 2013, and describes it as  an island-style cookup at its best.

Some of her famous specialities include jerk chicken, brownstew fish, oxtail and curry -- to name a few, she writes on Yelp.

"I love to cook,"Nora writes "It has been a passion of mine since a child. 

"One day I decided that I wanted open a restaurant and the idea for here was born. Being a people person is one of my charms and it is what keeps me coming back every day; the smiles and kind gestures my guests bring here when they eat."

All businesses were marked open on Yelp as of April 2.

