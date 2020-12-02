HO HO: Home Depot Distribution Centers Coming To Central Jersey With 400 New Jobs In New Year

Happy New Year, Central Jersey.

Home Depot announced on Wednesday that it plans to open two distribution centers in Perth Amboy next year, creating up to 400 new jobs.

Home Depot, in a press statement, announced it aims to open a huge 333,000-square-foot flatbed delivery center in Perth Amboy, as well as an order fulfillment center in Middlesex County, also expected to open in 2021.

The two new facilities would bring an estimated 400 new jobs to the region, according to the statement.

Whether you need plywood, wreaths, N-95 masks or stocking stuffers this holiday season, Home Depot says it is now hiring people to help deliver those products -- and much more. Home Depot executives promised they are currently hiring for both new Perth Amboy facilities.

“Our customers have varying needs – from DIYers renovating a room in their home to professional contractors on job sites to institutional business customers overseeing maintenance and repair operations,” Kyle Dennis, Home Depot’s vice president of supply chain development, said in the statement.

Kyle Dennis, vice president of supply chain development, at Home Depot LinkedIn

Home Depot already has six distribution centers in New Jersey, New York and Connecticut. The newest Jersey facilities are part of $1.2 billion spent by the company on its supply chain, according to the statement.

Both facilities will provide same-day and next-day delivery, with the flatbed delivery center delivering larger bulk orders to customers and stores in the area, the statement said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.