Brawler Grabs Officers' Gun, Taser: Leonia PD

Officers Anthony Mikatarian, Young Cho, Debbie Maldonado and Devon O'Donnell responded to an assault call on Broad Avenue along with Special Law Enforcement Officer II Steve Oxnard around 2:40 p.m. Tuesday, March 12.

They were met by Juan Elidolfo Irribarra, 62, of West New York, who turned his anger on them, Police Chief Scott Tamagny said.

"During the fight, Irribarra punched the officers and grabbed the officers' Taser and handgun," the chief said.

Irribarra, in turn, was administered a shock that temporarily disabled him before being arrested.

None of the officers sustained serious injuries, Tamagny said.

Irribarra, meanwhile, was charged with three counts of assault on a law enforcement officer and two counts of disarming one, as well as resisting arrest, simple assault and criminal mischief.

He was sent to the Bergen County Jail, where he remained held on Friday, March 15.

