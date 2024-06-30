Mostly Cloudy 87°

Body Of Missing Swimmer, 24, Recovered From Delaware River

A 24-year-old missing Delaware River swimmer from New Jersey has been found dead, officials said.

 Photo Credit: Jeysson Reyes Facebook
Cecilia Levine
Jeysson Ariel Osorio-Reyes went missing while swimming about 75 yards from the shoreline of Milford Beach, an unguarded beach, on Saturday, June 29 around 3:15 p.m. the National Park Service said.

The Jackson Township man disappeared mid-channel, bringing multiple fire departments and dive teams to the scene. His body was found at approximately 7 p.m., just when the search planned on ceasing for the night.

Responders included National Park Service rangers, dive team members from Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area and Upper Delaware National Scenic and Recreational River, volunteers from the Milford Fire Department, Milford Ambulance, Port Jervis and Bushkill Dive Teams, and Dingman Township, Sparrowbush, and Huguenot Dive Rescue Teams.

